The Twins Are Here!

The cat is out the bag, Beyonce and Jay Z welcome twins. According to the babies grandfather Matthew Knowles he took to twitter with a fathers day post that read “They’re here!” “Happy Birthday to the twins!”

We know what 4:44 means now! Jay Z’s 13th album is on the way.

“Experience JAY Z’s ‘4:44’ on 6/30, exclusively on TIDAL.com…JAY-Z’s 13th studio album ‘4:44′”