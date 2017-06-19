Flo Rida Parties Hard With Shirtless Rob Gronkowski

By Abby Hassler

Flo Rida and New England Patriots Rob Gronkowski partied hard last night at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut and TMZ has the photos to prove it.

Rida and Gronk have reportedly been friends for a while, as the rapper was a special guest on the football player’s legendary party cruise last year.

Images show the two partying, boozing and dancing, while notorious partier, Gronk, felt the need to take off his shirt. There is no word yet on whether or not he found it after the party stopped.

TMZ also reports Rob and his crew ran up quite a hefty bar tab that included 160 bottles of champagne.