HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actor Mahershala Ali poses in the press room at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Jay Z released a quick teaser to his track “Adnis” starring Mahershala Ali. It’s already trending Top 10 on YouTube, go peep!

