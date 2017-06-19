JAY-Z’s Hyphen Returns!

By Abby Hassler

JAY-Z’s hyphen is back. The rapper is also officially formatting his name in all caps, a Roc Nation representative confirmed to Pitchfork. The change follows the announcement of his upcoming album 4:44, which will drop on June 30 via Tidal.

JAY-Z dropped his hyphen, making him Jay Z, following the release of his last studio album, 2013’s Magna Carta Holy Grail. The rapper spoke to Hot New Hip Hop back in 2013, revealing he hadn’t been using the hyphen for a while before his 2013 record.

“That was like 3 years ago, I don’t know how that story resurfaced, but I guess it was a slow news day,” JAY-Z said. “The hyphen was really big back in the day. It’s not useful anymore. I had umlauts over one of the letters, I removed that too.”

Apparently, the hyphen has become useful again.