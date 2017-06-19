Trending Topics W/ DJ Meechie (Part 1)

Katy Perry has the number #1 album in the country with “Witness.” She’s also celebrating the fact that she’s the first person to ever have over 100 million followers on twitter. Her runner-up ironically is her rival Taylor Swift at 74 million.

Rob Gronkowski had an eventful weekend at Foxwoods Casino. The tight end spend a 100,000 tab at Shrine nightclub buying over 160 bottles of Champagne. What a night!

DJ Khaled’s Grateful album is in stores this friday! Khaled had a very disrespectful weekend claiming that his set was sabotaged while performing at the 2017 EDC Festival in Vegas. “THEY Don’t Want Us To Win! So What Do We Do We Win!” “It’s All About Love, I Forgive THEY.”