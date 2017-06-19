Trending Topics W/ DJ Meechie (Part 1)

June 19, 2017 4:59 PM By DJ Meechie
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 12: Singer Katy Perry attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS)

Katy Perry has the number #1 album in the country with “Witness.” She’s also celebrating the fact that she’s the first person to ever have over 100 million followers on twitter. Her runner-up ironically is her rival Taylor Swift at 74 million.

gettyimages 645569688 Trending Topics W/ DJ Meechie (Part 1)

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 26: New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski reacts prior to the 59th Annual DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 26, 2017 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Rob Gronkowski had an eventful weekend at Foxwoods Casino. The tight end spend a 100,000 tab at Shrine nightclub buying over 160 bottles of Champagne. What a night!

dj khaled john parra getty images Trending Topics W/ DJ Meechie (Part 1)

John Parra / Getty Images

DJ Khaled’s Grateful album is in stores this friday! Khaled had a very disrespectful weekend claiming that his set was sabotaged while performing at the 2017 EDC Festival in Vegas. “THEY Don’t Want Us To Win! So What Do We Do We Win!” “It’s All About Love, I Forgive THEY.”

