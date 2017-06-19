Why You So Hot and Extra!
June 19, 2017 6:28 AM
By Stevey Newnez
From High School Musical to Hosting the 2017 BillBoards with Ludacris… She has been all over the place.. She also wild the Crowd with her Rap performance and Drake sure has the Hots for her! Hudgens is set to be a judge on So You Think You Can Dance Season 14!
