Why You So Hot and Extra!

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Host Vanessa Hudgens attends the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Polk/BBMA2017/Getty Images for DCP)

I'm so excited to announce I'll be joining #SYTYCD as a judge on Season 14! Catch me Monday, June 12 on FOX. pic.twitter.com/brtwR6pLcn

