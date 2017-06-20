Caliente En La Mañana!

What’s Happening in the Spanish Industry Stevey?

Shak's on the cover of the new issue of Cosmopolitan in Latin America! Shak en la tapa de la revista Cosmopolitan en América Latina! #ShakiraXCosmo ShakHQ A post shared by Shakira (@shakira) on Jun 12, 2017 at 3:03pm PDT

In early 2008, Forbes named Shakira the fourth top-earning female artist in music industry.Then, in July of that year, Shakira signed a $300 million contract with Live Nation, an international touring giant, which contract was to remain in effect for ten years.The touring group also doubles as a record label which promotes, but does not control, the music its artists release. Shakira’s contract with Epic Records called for three more albums as well – one in English, one in Spanish, and a compilation, but the touring and other rights of the Live Nation deal were confirmed to begin immediately.

In January 2009, Shakira performed at the Lincoln Memorial “We Are One” festivities in honor of the inauguration of President Barack Obama. She performed “Higher Ground” with Stevie Wonder and Usher.

She Wolf, was released in October 2009 internationally and on 23 November 2009 in the U.S. The album received mainly positive reviews from critics, and was included in All Music’s year-end “Favorite Albums,” “Favorite Latin Albums,” and “Favorite Pop Albums” lists. She Wolf reached number one on the charts of Argentina, Ireland, Italy, Mexico and Switzerland. It also charted inside the top five in Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom. It debuted at number fifteen on the Billboard 200. She Wolf was certified double-platinum in Colombia and Mexico, platinum in Italy and Spain, and gold in numerous countries including France and the United Kingdom. To date the album has sold 2 million copies worldwide, becoming one of Shakira’s least successful studio album to date in terms of sales.