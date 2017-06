This dude just can’t seem to keep himself out of trouble.

So, for some reason, XXXTentacion decided to square up and deck a fan in the face while he was walking through the crowd at his show. Not sure what possessed dude to haul off and punch that poor fan, but weird, violent stuff like this seems to continue to follow this guy around.

Xxxtentacion punches fan at concert pic.twitter.com/DETyhre0RP — Rap Spotlights (@rapspotlights) June 18, 2017

