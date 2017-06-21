Caliente En La Mañana!

What’s Hot in the Spanish Industry Stevey?

Dimelo?

n November 24, 2014, Royce released “Stuck on a Feeling” featuring Snoop Dogg as the first single from his fourth studio album, Double Vision.The single is Royce’s best-performing single in the United States to date, having reached number forty-three on the Billboard Hot 100. In early 2015, he contributed the song “My Angel” to the soundtrack album for the blockbuster film Furious 7.In March 2015, it was announced that Royce would join Ariana Grande‘s The Honeymoon Tour as the opening act for 40 dates in the United States.Royce’s first album primarily in the English language, Double Vision was released on July 24, 2015, preceded by the album’s second single, “Back It Up” featuring Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull, which was released in May 2015. The single reached number ten on the US Latin Pop Songs chart and number ninety-two on the Billboard Hot 100. The Spanish-language version of the song was nominated for the Latin Grammy Award for Best Urban Song, making Royce an eight-time Latin Grammy-nominated performer.

In November 2015, he released the single “Culpa al Corazón” from his forthcoming fifth studio album.The music video for the single, which was released in January 2016, featured actress Emeraude Toubia. On March 20, 2016, Royce starred as Saint Peter in the Fox live musical production of the biblical story The Passion. Also in 2016, he had a recurring role as dancing coach Vincent on the fourth season of Hulu‘s teen drama series East Los High.In July 2016, Royce embarked on a North American tour with Pitbull, titled The Bad Man Tour.

Ay Dios Mio! He’s So Dominican!