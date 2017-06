More Kids!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have hired a surrogate to carry their 3rd child. Sources say the surrogate is already pregnant and will receive $45,000 from Kim and Kanye.

Kim Kardashian’s new makeup line brings in millions today during their launch which sold out in 3 minutes. The 300,000 kits racked in $14.4 million! Check out the dirt report below.