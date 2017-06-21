Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Hire Surrogate for 3rd Child

Rumors of an unhappy marriage have been on and off since Kim’s Paris robbery, despite family sightings. Well I think this news should put all of that to rest. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are unable to have a 3rd child naturally since Kim’s been diagnosed with placenta accreta, which makes another pregnancy life threatening.

The couple is planning to have their 3rd child via surrogate and they found their perfect match. They agreed to pay $113,850k to make this happen. $45k for the surrogate, $5k for each add’l child, $4k if she loses any reproductive organs AND have to deposit $68,850 with the agency. The surrogate obviously has to refrain from smoking, drinking and drugs, but she also agrees to restrict sexual activities in the weeks leading up to the pregnancy and 3 weeks after embryo implantation. This girl can’t even even change cat litter. I’m sure we’ll see how all of this unfolds on a TV screen very soon.