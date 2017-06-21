Migos’ Takeoff Gets $33k Spaceship Ring for Birthday

By Abby Hassler

Migos’ Takeoff turned 23 this month and received one of the “baddest and boujee-est” birthday presents from Quavo and Offset. The group’s other two members surprised the Migos’ youngest member with a $33,000, 13 carat diamond ring.

Created by Wafi Lalani of Jewelry Unlimited in Atlanta, the decked-out ring was equipped with a detachable spaceship to match the rapper’s latest jewelry addition: a cosmic chain valued at $500,000.

In a video posted on Jewelry Unlimited’s social media account, the ring came in a box with a tiny screen that played their music video for “Slippery” when opened.

Check out the ring and video below.