Remy Ma Starting Fund for Women Without Healthcare Who Want Kids

Remy is doing something noble for women who need help.

In an interview with Essence, Remy Ma opened up about a lot of personal things. One being her unfortunate miscarriage she experienced because of a rare disorder not allowing her to have kids naturally.

She talked about how it woke her up to the struggles of other women who are going through the same thing. However, the difference is that most women can’t afford to explore other alternatives to having a child such as in Vitro fertilization.

“It’s just weird to me that if you want to terminate a pregnancy, you could use your health insurance; however, if you wanted to conceive, health insurance doesn’t cover that,” she said.

The average procedure cost a whopping $12,000, something most don’t have to spend. Not to mention, health insurance companies don’t cover something of that nature.

So, Remy Ma looking out for those trying to have kids but don’t have the funds for special treatment is extremely nice of her.