EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JUNE 11: Prodigy performs at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2017 at MetLife Stadium on June 11, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

Today we honor the life of Prodigy. The Mobb Deep rapper died at the age of 42 due to a “sickle cell anemia” related complication. Rest easy Prodigy…

