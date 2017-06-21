What Is Al Sharpton Doing On His Social Media

June 21, 2017 1:34 PM By Brittany Jay
Filed Under: al sharpton

Check out the Rev. Al Sharpton trying to prove with all these pictures and videos.

#AlSharpton takes the best selfies on the planet

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

#AlSharpton wants to make sure you see the whole fit

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

#PressPlay: #AlSharpton almost had that one hand push-up 😩😂 via. @alsharptonfanpage

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

More from Brittany Jay
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Buy Tickets NOW!
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop

Listen Live