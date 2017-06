Touching moment a young man helps an 83-year-old down a escalator https://t.co/rEvpQOsQRb via @MailOnline — hot937 (@hot937) June 22, 2017

How sweet is this? I’m used to opening up my news feed to see something negative. But today the first thing that popped up was this story on a 23 year old guy named Alonzo Johnson who helped an elderly man down an escalator in a mall. It’s so refreshing to see an act of kindness like this.