Caliente En La Mañana!

June 22, 2017 8:02 AM By Stevey Newnez
Filed Under: Star Rios

What’s Happening in The Spanish Industry Stevey?

 

Aye Dios Mio?

Star Rios is the oldest out of 3 of the Great Big Pun clang! It is obvious that she is the Daughter of the Puerto Rican Legend,with her Style, Talent, and BARS! Star has her own Glasses line. Her son Ether is a Star as well. I feel like the Rios should have a Reality Show they are such an interesting family!I have had the pleasure to meet Star at a Big Pun Private tribute event in Mahantan, the talent is incredible and she is definitely her Dad’s Daughter!

