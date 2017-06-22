Dirt Report W/ Jenny Boom Boom & J Rick (Part 1)

Havoc breaks his silence with TMZ about Prodigy’s death. The Queens rapper honestly thought it was a joke and “weird rumor” when he got the call that Prodigy passed away. Havoc knew he was in the hospital and was waiting for his call to see his status and when he went to call for himself their road manager picked up the phone weeping about the news.

Bill Cosby is going on tour! Yea I know weird but his spokespeople released a plan today that he will hold seminars on Sexual Assault. He wants to educate other men on how to avoid sexual assault and rape accusations. Check out the dirt report below.