Future’s New Emojis Brings the Trap to Your iPhone

Future joins the growing list of artists with their own emoji keyboard.

The Atlanta rapper has been on a roll as of late, with the success of his recent album and the addition of more Future Hndrxx Tour dates. Now trapper is offering his “Future Hive” something they can put on their iPhone’s in the form of special Future emojis.

These Emojis are quite animated as they show the rapper in a funny light, such as him dressed as a Green Power Ranger, Prince, an astronaut, and etc.

The new keyboard comes with 150 emojis featuring thins like song lyrics and dance moves. All Future fans can grab the set in Apple’s App Store here for $1.99.