J. Cole Announces Second Leg of ‘4 Your Eyez Only’ Tour

By Abby Hassler
J. Cole announced the second leg of his 4 Your Eyez Only tour today (June 22).
Related: J. Cole Shares ‘4 Your Eyez Only’ Documentary on YouTube
Anderson .Paak, Bas, Ari Lennox and J.I.D. have been tapped as support.
Check out Cole’s full tour itinerary below.
7/6 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
7/8 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
7/9 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
7/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
7/15 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
7/17 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
7/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
7/21 – St, Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
7/23 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills
7/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
7/28 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
8/1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
8/4 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
8/5 – Uniondale, NY @ The New Coliseum
8/6 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
8/8 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
8/9 – Charlotte, MC @ Spectrum Center
8/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
8/14 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
8/16 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
8/18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
8/19 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
8/20 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Never miss a tour date from J. Cole with Eventful.
Comments are closed.