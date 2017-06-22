Jaden Smith’s New Song ‘Batman’

Jaden Smith is one of my favorite young artists. He is underrated in my opinion because not everyone knows that he makes good music. I like all of the songs he has out. His style is different, he has a good rapping and singing voice, and he isn’t afraid to be controversial. Jaden definitely gives off a “woke” vibe in his music, but especially in his interviews. Very enlightened human. He is mostly known for his acting. He has been in several movies including: “Pursuit of happiness,” “Karate Kid,” “After Earth,” and most recently he plays a role in the Netflix show, “the Get Down.” He is an excellent actor. Being the son of Will Smith, he definitely got his father’s acting genes.

Jaden’s new music video,’Batman’ has its own tone. The video is dope to watch. Jaden takes us through beautiful a beautiful scenery, and running through the streets in a Batman suit. The tone is pretty melancholy, but you can bump to it so easy. This will definitely be on repeat in my headphones.