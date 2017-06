NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 22: PnB Rock attends Knitting Factory on November 22, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Check out our Hot Jam artist, PnB Rock’s Freestyle where he spits about his upbringing, and gets personal.

