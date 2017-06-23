Independent Artist “GLASYS,” Catches T-Pain’s Attention

About a month ago, an independent artist named “GLASYS” who makes amazing music uploaded a video that caught the attention of the iconic T-Pain. T-Pain being a musician who has mastered the art of auto-tune was very impressed with the artists’ work. You have to watch the video for yourself to see why he caught T-Pain’s attention. He even wrote, “I’ve never seen anything like this in my life. PM me if you wanna work together bro. This is amazing!” A video can really change your life… You never know who’s watching.