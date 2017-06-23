Independent Artist “GLASYS,” Catches T-Pain’s Attention

June 23, 2017 6:50 AM By Genesis Robles
Filed Under: GLASYS, T-Pain

About a month ago, an independent artist named “GLASYS” who makes amazing music uploaded a video that caught the attention of the iconic T-Pain. T-Pain being a musician who has mastered the art of auto-tune was very impressed with the artists’ work. You have to watch the video for yourself to see why he caught T-Pain’s attention. He even wrote, “I’ve never seen anything like this in my life. PM me if you wanna work together bro. This is amazing!” A video can really change your life… You never know who’s watching.

More from Genesis Robles
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Buy Tickets NOW!
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop

Listen Live