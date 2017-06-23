Winning Weekend: Win Tix To SPIDER-MAN HOMECOMING

June 23, 2017 2:03 PM

All this weekend HOT 93.7 is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to an advance screening of SPIDER-MAN HOMECOMING!

Listen for your chance to call-in all weekend long.  When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to an advance screening of SPIDER-MAN HOMECOMING at AMC Loews Theater in Plainville on Wednesday June 28th.

About SPIDER-MAN HOMECOMING:

A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who made his sensational debut in Captain America: Civil War, begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging super hero in Spider-Man: Homecoming.  Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.). Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine – distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man – but when the Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened.

