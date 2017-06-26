Caliente En La Mañana!

A post shared by 🎙BookSteveyNewnez@gmail.com 🏆 (@steveynewnez) on
Dimelo?
That’s Right a Boricua Opened the BET Awards Yesterday!!!! Peter Hernandez better Known as Bruno Mars opened the Award show with so much energy…I was so happy that a Latino was given that opportunity! I see a better future of Unity my Brothers and Sisters!
On December 2, 2015, it was announced that Coldplay would be headline performers on the halftime show for Super Bowl 50 on February 7, 2016.Mars and Beyoncé were invited as guest acts on the show making them the third and fourth artists to have appeared on the Super Bowl halftime show twice, along with Justin Timberlake and Nelly, and surpassed only by Gloria Estefan with three appearances.Nielsen ratings confirmed that the show was watched by 111.9 million viewers, thus becoming the third most watched halftime show in its history after Katy Perry and Mars were headline performer. The 2016 Grammy Awards saw Mars’ featured single with Mark Ronson, “Uptown Funk”, win the Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Collaboration, and Record of the Year, bringing his total wins to four. Mars starred in the second season of Jane the Virgin as a musical guest. On May 10, 2016, Billboard reported that Mars and his manager, Brendon Creed, had split after nine years working together.
In early 2016, Rolling Stone ranked Mars’ third album as one of the 20 most anticipated of 2016. The singer has been in the studio with engineer Charles Moniz, who called it “the next movement of Bruno” and confirmed the album was close to being finished in February 2016. Mars also worked with Skrillex, who stated: “what we’re doing is so f–king different, awesome and next level and sounds like nothing else that’s happened before.”Jamareo Artis of The Hooligans, disclosed that he has been working on the album for about a year, “trying different ideas and experimenting.” He added “it’s going to have a new sound…the material is very groove-oriented”, set to be released this year Singer-songwriter Andrew Wyatt has also been working on the album.Mars’ father confirmed the album was set to be released in March and seven songs have already been recorded, but his son’s appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show led to the release being postponed for several months. Mars has also played some of his new songs to American hip hop artist Missy Elliot.
“24K Magic” was released as the lead single from 24K Magic on October 7, 2016. It was promoted with his performance on Saturday Night Live and peaked at number five in the United States. In addition, it reached the top spot in Belgium, France and New Zealand. Mars performed in Las Vegas at the MGM’s Park Theater at Monte Carlo on December 30–31, 2016.24K Magic was released on November 18, 2016. It received positive reviews from critics and debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 chart. “That’s What I Like” was released as the second single on January 30, 2017 and reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100. However, it was less succesfull in interntional markets than the previous single.
