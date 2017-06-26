Chance The Rapper BET Speech

Chance the Rapper got a standing ovation when he gave his acceptance speech after receiving the “BET Humanitarian Award.” With assertion, and respect he demanded justice for the African American urban community.

The Internet has all types of praise for @chancetherapper for his statement on marijuana legalization https://t.co/4UmUO13pl0 — BET (@BET) June 26, 2017

He touched on topics like marijuana legalization, and the government. Michelle Obama acknowledged him on behalf of her and Barack Obama in a shout out in a video saying, “We are so incredibly proud of you Chance”. When Michelle Obama gives you a shout out, you know you have done something right. He is a young icon!

Click here to watch: http://www.tmz.com/2017/06/25/chance-the-rapper-humanitarian-award-bet-awards-michelle-obama/?adid=hero1