Chance The Rapper BET Speech

June 26, 2017 7:07 AM By Genesis Robles
Filed Under: BET, BET Awards 2017, chance the rapper

Chance the Rapper got a standing ovation when he gave his acceptance speech after receiving the “BET Humanitarian Award.” With assertion, and respect he demanded justice for the African American urban community.

He touched on topics like marijuana legalization, and the government. Michelle Obama acknowledged him on behalf of her and Barack Obama in a shout out in a video saying, “We are so incredibly proud of you Chance”. When Michelle Obama gives you a shout out, you know you have done something right. He is a young icon!

Click here to watch: http://www.tmz.com/2017/06/25/chance-the-rapper-humanitarian-award-bet-awards-michelle-obama/?adid=hero1

More from Genesis Robles
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Buy Tickets NOW!
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop

Listen Live