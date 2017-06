HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 04: Meek Mill attends a Day Party at Mercy Night Club on February 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

IG @therealGenesisRobles | FACEBOOK genesis.robles.58323 Genesis is the newest member of the all new Hot Morning Crew with DJ Buck, Nancy B, and Stevey Newnez! She is a CSB Grad and only 18... what a bright future ahead! #HartfordGirl