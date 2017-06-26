Why You So Hot and Extra!

June 26, 2017 8:28 AM By Stevey Newnez
Stevey definitely thinks Remy Ma is Hot and EXTRA!

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 25: Rapper Remy Ma attends the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Dimelo?

Reminisce Mackie (née Smith; May 30, 1980),[2] known professionally as Remy Ma (formerly Remy Martin), is an American rapper and member of Fat Joe‘s rap crew, Terror Squad. Ma was featured on the group’s hit song “Lean Back” from their second album True Story and M.O.P.‘s “Ante Up (Remix)“. Her debut solo album, There’s Something About Remy: Based on a True Story, was released on February 7, 2006.
She has won two Vibe awards, two Source awards, a BET award for “Best Female Hip Hop”, from three nominations in that category. Remy cites Big Punisher and Roxanne Shante as her biggest influences.[3] In 2011, Remy Ma’s music was featured and discussed in a documentary, Black Lifestyle in Japan, where she was praised for looking “stylish” and outlined as one of the most frequently listened to hip-hop musicians in Japan, among younger women.[4] In 2015, Remy Ma joined the cast of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York for its sixth season. She received two Grammy nominations for her 2016 single “All the Way Up“.

Remy Definetely has a Reason to be Conceited!

