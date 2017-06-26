Win Tickets To DJ Khaled & Friends Live at Mohegan Sun

June 26, 2017 10:45 AM By Jenny Boom Boom
Filed Under: DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled & Friends are coming to Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, August 17th, 2017 and we want to send you to see the show.

Tickets are on sale now through ticketmaster.com and any Ticketmaster outlet, but we want you to win them right here.

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week with Jenny Boom Boom.  When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

Brought to you by Hot 93.7 and Mohegan Sun – Full of Life.  Discover even more unlimited possibilities at DUO, Mohegan Sun’s new, ultra-hip, high-energy Blackjack lounge, open Fridays and Saturdays.

Listen Live