Caliente en La Manana!

@ricky_martin can't wait to watch #AmericanCrimeStory 🎥🔝 #RickyMartin #SexySouls #Repost @entertainmentweekly ・・・ Go inside the next, highly-anticipated installment of @AmericanCrimeStoryFX! #PenelopeCruz, #Ricky Martin, #DarrenCriss and #EdgarRamírez take you behind the scenes of the series. #ACSVersace #ACSFX

A post shared by Ricky Martin Webteam (@rickymartinwebteam) on Jun 24, 2017 at 2:34pm PDT