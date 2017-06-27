John McEnroe v Serena Williams…Not A Tennis Match

John McEnroe did an interview with NPR promoting his new memoir “But Seriously” and he had a few things to say about Queen Serena Williams.

McEnroe told NPR, that while Williams is an incredible player and is the greatest women’s tennis player ever, but if she played on the men’s side she’d be no. 700 in the world. Serena took to twitter to kindly ask him to keep her name out of his mouth.

“Dear John, I adore and respect you, but please please keep me out of your statements that are not factually based. I’ve never played anyone ranked ‘there’ nor do I have time. Respect me and my privacy as I’m trying to have a baby. Good day sir.”