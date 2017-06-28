Caliente En La Manana!

What’s Happening in the Spanish Industry Stevey?
In 2014, he released music videos for the tracks “La Curiosidad”, “Addicted” and “Carnaval”. He also collaborated with singers Elvis Crespo, on the theme “Olé Brazil” recorded for the World Cup tournament. In early 2015, Maluma released the mixtape PBDB, a compilation of singles.[12]
His second album Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy was released in late 2015, containing elements of reggaeton, pop and urban music. The singles “Borró Cassette“, “El Perdedor” and “Sin Contrato” entered the top 10 on Billboard Hot Latin Songs.
On July 16, 2014, Maluma appeared at the 2014 Premios Juventud, where he performed “La Temperatura”. That same month, the singer was confirmed as a judge/coach on Caracol Television‘s The Voice Kids, alongside Fanny Lu and Andrés Cepeda. In August, he made his debut as a host at the inaugural awards Kids’ Choice Awards Colombia of 2014. In 2016, he collaborated with artists Thalía, Ricky Martin and Shakira. He embarked on The Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy World Tour in May 2016.[15] His single “Felices los 4” became his fifth top 5 on the Hot Latin Songs chart.