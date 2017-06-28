Quavo & PartyNextDoor Join Forces in New Song ‘Team’

June 28, 2017 7:07 PM By Chuck West
Filed Under: PartyNextDoor, quavo

Quavo releases a new track for your streaming pleasure.

It’s been an eventful week for Quavo of the number one group Migos. He and his Atlanta mates won Best Group at the BET Awards, then he and the group got into two separate incidents. First, the bizarre interview with Joe Budden that ended abruptly, then the after show altercation with what was believed to be Chris Brown’s entourage.

Now Quavo has dropped another track. This time with PartyNextDoor and it’s called ‘Team’. Give it a listen down below and let us know what you think!

