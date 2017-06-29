Artist Duo of the Day: Ibeyi

June 29, 2017 9:53 AM By Genesis Robles
Filed Under: hot morning crew, Ibeyi, The Genesis Vibe

Ibeyi is one of the dopest live performers I’ve seen. They are a French-Cuban duo and they are twins! Lisa-Kaindé Diaz and Naomi Diaz. They sing in both English and in Yoruba. What is Yoruba? Yoruba is a Nigerian language their ancestors spoke before they were brought to Cuba by the Spanish. Lisa plays the piano, sings, and is the main voice while Naomi plays traditional Cuban and Peruvian percussion instruments. Even live, they sound so flawless. This video blew me away when I saw it a couple years ago. I also added their latest song, ‘Away’ so you can see how they have evolved. I hope you enjoy them as much as I do!

More from Genesis Robles
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Buy Tickets NOW!
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop

Listen Live