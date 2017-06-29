Artist Duo of the Day: Ibeyi

Ibeyi is one of the dopest live performers I’ve seen. They are a French-Cuban duo and they are twins! Lisa-Kaindé Diaz and Naomi Diaz. They sing in both English and in Yoruba. What is Yoruba? Yoruba is a Nigerian language their ancestors spoke before they were brought to Cuba by the Spanish. Lisa plays the piano, sings, and is the main voice while Naomi plays traditional Cuban and Peruvian percussion instruments. Even live, they sound so flawless. This video blew me away when I saw it a couple years ago. I also added their latest song, ‘Away’ so you can see how they have evolved. I hope you enjoy them as much as I do!
IG @therealGenesisRobles | FACEBOOK genesis.robles.58323
Genesis is the newest member of the all new Hot Morning Crew with DJ Buck, Nancy B, and Stevey Newnez! She is a CSB Grad and only 18... what a bright future ahead! #HartfordGirl