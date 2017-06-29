Caliente En La Manana! Throwback Thursday! Anything For Selenas!!!

It’s Jueves(Thursday) Time for and Throwback Thursday, Stevey will for forever think that Selena is CALIENTE!

Selena’s vocal range was soprano.In an April 1995 interview with Billboard magazine, Behar said he saw Selena as a “cross between Janet Jackson and Whitney Houston in style, feel, and vocal range”. Although Selena did not write most of her songs, she incorporated R&B, Latin pop, technopop,country and western, and disco into her Tejano music repertoire. Mario Tarradell of The Dallas Morning News said that during her music career, Selena “merges Tejano’s infectious cumbia rhythm with street-savvy R&B, old-school soul, dancehall reggae, sizzling salsa, and trippy, loopy funk”. Selena’s recordings expressed “love and pain, as well as strength and passion”, according to Charles Tatum. She also recorded independently driven, female-empowerment-themed compositions; “Si La Quieres”, “¿Qué Creías?”, “Ya Ves” and “Ya No”, which centered around inappropriate relationships and recovery from domestic violence. Peter Watrous of The New York Times said Selena’s voice “sometimes quivered”, and that she “roughed it up a bit”. He continued, “[a]t its best, it had a coolness, a type of unadorned passion”.Ilan Stavans called her music “cursi-melodramatic, cheesy, overemotional, not too far from Juan Gabriel and a relative of Iglesias”.Richard Corliss of Time magazine said her songs “are perky, cheerful rather than soulful”, and that earlier recordings, “with their tinny, Tijuana Brass charts, and keyboards that evoke calliopes, are ideal for the fairground or merry-go-round”. Corliss calls Selena’s singing an “expert mimicry of everything from Édith Piaf’s melodramatic contralto to the coloratura riffs of Mariah Carey. But the sounds are still lightly Hispanic.”

Newsweek magazine called Selena’s English-language recordings “a blend of urban pop and Latin warmth”.According to Texas Monthly, Selena’s brother modernized her music into a more “funk and hip hop” sound. Selena’s use of emotive range during her musical career has been praised by critics as being her trademark. Quintanilla III wrote increasingly Cumbia-influenced songs for Ven Conmigo (1990); Ramiro Burr of Billboard said Selena and her band had “evolved a rhythmic style that demonstrated its increasing prowess for catchy cumbias such as ‘Baila Esta Cumbia’ and the title track”. Italian essayist Gaetano Prampolini wrote that “Selena’s voice projected a sonorous warmth and joyfulness” during her review of Selena’s Cumbia recordings. In his review of the remix album Enamorada de Ti (2012), Stephen Thomas Erlewine of AllMusic wrote that Selena’s songs were “rooted in the ’90s and sound that way—but [Enamorada de Ti] is a relatively fresher repackaging of her music than many of her posthumous releases”.



