Dirt Report W/ Jenny Boom Boom & J Rick (Part 1 & 2)

June 29, 2017

R.I.P Prodigy!

gettyimages 695248876 Dirt Report W/ Jenny Boom Boom & J Rick (Part 1 & 2)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – JUNE 11: Prodigy performs at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2017 at MetLife Stadium on June 11, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

Hip Hop icon Prodigy passed away last Tuesday after a lifetime battle with sickle cell anemia. The funeral is going down today in NYC and the family has opened up a ceremony for the fans from 2pm to 5pm at Frank E. Campbell “Funeral Chapel.”

gettyimages 461854442 Dirt Report W/ Jenny Boom Boom & J Rick (Part 1 & 2)

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 21: Venus Williams of the United States looks on at Melbourne Park during day three of the 2015 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 21, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

TMZ has just reported that Venus Williams has caused a car accident that sent a 78 year old man into the ICU. The wife of the victim told the cops that Venus flew into the intervention she was approaching and had no time to stop and T-boned venus car. The 78 year old man has now died 14 days after the accident. Check out the dirt report below!

