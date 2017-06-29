Dirt Report W/ Jenny Boom Boom & J Rick (Part 1 & 2)

R.I.P Prodigy!

Hip Hop icon Prodigy passed away last Tuesday after a lifetime battle with sickle cell anemia. The funeral is going down today in NYC and the family has opened up a ceremony for the fans from 2pm to 5pm at Frank E. Campbell “Funeral Chapel.”

TMZ has just reported that Venus Williams has caused a car accident that sent a 78 year old man into the ICU. The wife of the victim told the cops that Venus flew into the intervention she was approaching and had no time to stop and T-boned venus car. The 78 year old man has now died 14 days after the accident. Check out the dirt report below!