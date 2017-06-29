Hot Morning Crew Exclusive! Shout Out To Hard Hitten! MIGOS!!!!!

June 29, 2017 8:33 AM By Stevey Newnez
Filed Under: migos

migos Hot Morning Crew Exclusive! Shout Out To Hard Hitten! MIGOS!!!!!migos 2 Hot Morning Crew Exclusive! Shout Out To Hard Hitten! MIGOS!!!!!

Did You Know!

Did You Know that the Migos are closer to Connecticut then what You Thought! With all the Migos and Chris Brown, Joe Budden Drama. Someone has to protect them. It’s Def someone from Hard Hitten New Britain. John Ellison who grew up with Stevey Newnez in Corbin Heights and went to Pulaski Middle School together is Migos Bodyguard! This is what he had to say…

“I’m just a New Britain, Connecticut kid that’s living the life of being a BodyGuard and the youngest doing it…..#YRN #Migos #Culture #Quavo#Offset #Takeoff #YoungRichNation #ATL #GwinnettCounty #85North#ThatWay “

NOBODY SAFE TOUR

A post shared by Migos (@migos) on

