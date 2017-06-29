Killer Mike to Open Barber Shop in Atlanta Hawks Stadium

By Robyn Collins

Run The Jewels’ Killer Mike opened his first barber shop in Atlanta in 2011. Now, the rapper is looking forward for a major expansion for his company SWAG, which stands for shave, wash and groom.

The new location will be inside of the Philips Arena where the Atlanta Hawks play. The sporting venue is currently going through renovations, and the SWAG shop is part of the plan reports Stereogum.

“I’m very happy that the front porch of the Hawks is going to be host to a SWAG Shop, Killer Mike said. “It really is like a dream coming true because now kids are going to be coming down early just to hang out in my shop, buy a t-shirt, get a haircut and watch the game.”

We just hope it’s nothing like that Geico commercial with Tiki Barber.