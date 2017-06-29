THE WASH Returns July 4th Weekend!

June 29, 2017 4:58 PM By Big Regg

Big Regg and DJ Relly Rell take a look at some of the most washed-up rappers and artists on THE WASH.

The rules are simple– these artists must have had one or two hit songs, and then you never heard of them again. Hurricane Chris? Remember him?? Young Bird? Welcome to THE WASH.

Let’s be clear about this– it’s all about the music here, it has nothing to do about life beyond the music. So if somebody moved on to acting or reality TV or whatever, they still WASH.

Don’t get offended, don’t get mad– these were all HOT records, and we just wanna celebrate them!

Nominate your favorite WASH artists below, and maybe we’ll welcome them to THE WASH!

Listen Live