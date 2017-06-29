Trending Topics W/ DJ Meechie (Part 1)

4:44!

Jay-Z released his 4:44 tracklist filled with 14 songs with features that you must decode. One song features Kdot & Mr. West which is obviously Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West. One track with “3K” Im guessing Andre 3000 and “La Flame” as Travis Scott. The record with “Lil Chano” must be Hot Jam 17 artist Chance The Rapper and last but not least “The Queen” of course Beyonce.

Old Kanye is back! Earlier in the week Kanye was spotted all smiles and jokes outside of Khloe Kardashians Birthday Party in L.A. Now sources close to him are saying Kanye will be touring again as soon as early 2018. The genius is in a better place mentally very focused and engaging. He’s been making new music at the Wyoming retreat so the set list looks like it will be different but he will be using a more improved floating stage on this go around.

Check out the Trending Topics below!