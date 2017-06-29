Why You So Hot and Extra!

Stevey Thinks that Dominirican Erica Mena is def so Hot and Extra!

Erica Mena (Born November 8, 1987), is a reality show personality.Mena is a mother and former model.Mena is known for her appearances in the show Love & Hip Hop: New York, the original installment of the Love & Hip Hop franchise. She wrote the books Chronicles of a Confirmed Bachelorette and Underneath It All.Among her previous rivalries was one with a former boyfriend Rich Dollaz. She was previously in a relationship with Bow Wow They met on the show 106 & Park.She had a miscarriage during their relationship. They were engaged until Bow Wow rekindled his relationship with his child's mother.This caused a public issue between Bow Wow and Mena.

