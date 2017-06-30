Hip Hop’s Response To JAY-Z’s “4:44” Album

June 30, 2017 2:47 PM By DJ Meechie

Are we worthy?

The amount of gems on this new Jay-Z 4:44 album woke the industry up today with fans and fellow rappers in a frenzy. The impact that Jay-Z has on the culture and other rappers was shown threw excitement on twitter by many artists and rappers. At 47 Jay-Z is still pushing us to work harder and with 4:44 to GROW UP! Check out some reactions from rappers below.

 

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More from DJ Meechie
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Buy Tickets NOW!
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop

Listen Live