Hip Hop’s Response To JAY-Z’s “4:44” Album

Are we worthy?
The amount of gems on this new Jay-Z 4:44 album woke the industry up today with fans and fellow rappers in a frenzy. The impact that Jay-Z has on the culture and other rappers was shown threw excitement on twitter by many artists and rappers. At 47 Jay-Z is still pushing us to work harder and with 4:44 to GROW UP! Check out some reactions from rappers below.
“Daddy, what’s a will?” #Legacy.
#444.
— Mack™ (@MACKWILDS) June 30, 2017
Everything I wanted hear, thanx… @S_C_ incredible. 4:44
— King Push (@PUSHA_T) June 30, 2017
You will only see Hip-Hop, in the matter that it serves you. If it’s just entertainment…then so be it….but for the rest of us… #444
— 9th Wonder (@9thwonder) June 30, 2017
Words from Hov. #444 #TIDALXSprint pic.twitter.com/uDz2wEsHrm
— T.I. (@Tip) June 30, 2017