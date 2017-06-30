Listen to Tyler The Creator’s ‘911 / Mr. Lonely’ Featuring Frank Ocean

By Jon Wiederhorn

Tyler the Creator and Frank Ocean seem to have formed a mutual admiration society — which isn’t that surprising considering they worked together in the hip-hop collective Odd Future. Even so, a couple of months ago Tyler guested on the one-off Ocean single “Biking” and now Ocean has helped out Tyler.

The new Tyler the Creator track “911 / Mr. Lonely” features Ocean joining in on a rapid-fire, stream-of-consciousness track that addresses, cars, love, and um “a vasectomy.”

The song is the B-side to “Who Dat Boy,” a collaboration with A$AP Rocky that Tyler dropped earlier this evening.

Listen to “911 / Mr. Lonely” below:

And here’s the video for “Who Dat Boy.”