Why You So Hot and Extra!

June 30, 2017 8:38 AM By Stevey Newnez
carrera Why You So Hot and Extra!

Yes That’s Right Carmen!

Carmen Roman (born Christopher Roman; April 13, 1985), better known by her stage name Carmen Carrera, is an American reality television personality, model, burlesque performer, and actress, known for appearing on the third season of the Logo reality television series RuPaul’s Drag Race, as well as its spin-off series RuPaul’s Drag U. Although she presented as male during the third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, on May 1, 2012, ABC News reported that Carrera is a transgender woman.

 

People can say what ever they want to say about me but at the end of the day I am #PROUD of who I am 😊❤️💋 #happypride #bewhoyouare

A post shared by Carmen Carrera | Model•Actress (@carmen_carrera) on

