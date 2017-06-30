Why You So Hot and Extra!

Yes That’s Right Carmen!
Carmen Roman (born Christopher Roman; April 13, 1985), better known by her stage name Carmen Carrera, is an American reality television personality, model, burlesque performer, and actress, known for appearing on the third season of the Logo reality television series RuPaul’s Drag Race, as well as its spin-off series RuPaul’s Drag U. Although she presented as male during the third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, on May 1, 2012, ABC News reported that Carrera is a transgender woman.