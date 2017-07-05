Caliente En La Mañana!

What’s Hot in the Spanish Industry Stevey!

Dimelo

Jlo stars as Detective Harlee Santos in NBC‘s crime drama series Shades of Blue (also serving as an executive producer), a single mother and police detective who goes undercover for the FBI to investigate her own squad. It premiered on January 7, 2016, giving the network its most-watched Thursday debut in seven years with 8.6 million viewers. Lopez’s performance received positive reviews.Shades of Blue was renewed for a second season, which premiered in March 2017. That same month, the series was renewed for a third season.In May 2015, she announced her Las Vegas residency concert show, which commenced on January 20, 2016, the first of twenty initial dates. Titled All I Have, it takes place at Planet Hollywood‘s The AXIS theater. The residency has been lucrative, and Lopez signed a three-year contract which will see her perform 120 shows. In March 2016, six years after announcing her departure, she announced her return to Epic Records, signing a multi-album deal with the label.Her first single since returning to Epic, “Ain’t Your Mama“, was released the following month. With earnings of $39.5 million, she was among the highest-paid female artists from June 2015 to June 2016. Lopez reprised her voice role as Shira in the animated film Ice Age: Collision Course, which was released in July 2016.

In collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti, Lopez designed a capsule collection of shoes and jewelry. Giuseppe for Jennifer Lopez launched in January 2017. In July 2016, Lopez announced a new dance competition series entitled World of Dance, for which she serves as an executive producer and judge. Created in partnership with World of Dance, the series was greenlit by NBC with a straight-to-series order for ten episodes. World of Dance premiered on May 30, 2017; with 9.7 million viewers, it became the most-watched premiere for a summer alternative series in nine years.According to Forbes, Lopez was the eleventh highest-paid female celebrity between June 2016 and June 2017, with earnings of $38 million.Lopez is working on her second full length Spanish album, which is set to be released in September 2017 through Sony Music Latin; Marc Anthony serves as an executive producer for the project. The album’s lead single, “Ni Tú Ni Yo” (featuring Cuban reggaeton group Gente de Zona), was released on July 4, 2017.

WEPA!!!

Jlo is set to star in the comedy film Mothers I’d Like To…, for which she will also serve as a producer through her production company. She will star as drug lord Griselda Blanco in a television film for HBO, which will focus on the “rise and fall” of Blanco. She will once more serve as an executive producer for the film, which is currently in development.[170] She will also produce and star in a romantic comedy film titled Second Act, which will be directed by Peter Segal. As an executive producer, Lopez is also developing an untitled legal drama for CBS and futuristic drama series entitled C.R.I.S.P.R. for NBC. Sometime in 2018, Lopez is set to executive produce and star in NBC’s Bye Bye Birdie Live!, a live television production of the stage musical of the same name.

#NiTuNiYo is available everywhere NOW for download and streaming #NuevaMusica #VamosABailar (Link In Bio) A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 4, 2017 at 6:14pm PDT

Watch the full performance where I debut a new song on July 4th on NBC at 8 pm #nituniyo #imstillimstilljennyfromtheblock A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 30, 2017 at 11:20pm PDT

TODAY IS THE DAY!! New Music!! #NiTuNiYo will be available for download and streaming everywhere immediately following my performance on The #MacysFireworksSpectacular at 8pm on NBC! #NuevaMusica #Happy4thOfJuly A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 4, 2017 at 8:45am PDT