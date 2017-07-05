Chuck’s Corner: ‘Behind The Design’ with the Hot Xtra

Leaving a lasting impression is what drives me.

It was Wednesday, June 28th sitting in the studio, I had a discussion with Kid Fresh on how we could collectively make the Hot Xtra better (more on the spelling decision later).

The Hot Xtra is a special part of Kid Fresh’s Hot 8 at 8 countdown where he plays a song from an up and coming artist selected from one of the local area codes we cover on the airwaves, including 860 (Hartford), 203 (New Haven), 413 (Springfield) and etc.

So, since there wasn’t anything current that illustrated what the Hot Xtra was all about, I decided to come up with a design that I felt best represented it.

This design has elements that incorporate both the station and the artists. As you can see here, fire, which represents Hot 93.7, is beneath the surface highlighted in a vibrant red flame. The microphone is a status symbol for both the radio and musician. As far as deciding to spell Extra as “Xtra,” it was something that just seemed to make more sense aesthetically.

My goal was not just clear and simple, but something that is fun and festive and not dark and gloomy. I believe I achieved what I set out to do. I think it’s my best design so far (even better than my Hot 8 at 8 design)!

Chuck’s Corner is a highway into the mind of Chuck West. An array of interesting subjects is covered such as all things innovation and the arts. Follow Chuck West on Twitter @ChuckWestWorld and Instagram @chuckwestworld