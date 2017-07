Kanye West has ended his relationship with Tidal. Ye claims that Tidal owes him upwards of $3 million. He claims that he’s owed money because 1.5 million new people subscribed to Tidal when he released “The Life of Pablo. He also claims that they were supposed to reimburse him for his music videos. This is looking like the relationship between Kanye and Jay-Z is irreparable. Click here for full story.