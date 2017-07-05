Lil Boosie Reacts to Jay-Z

NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 20: Lil Boosie attends The Rich and Famous All Star Weekend Grand Finale at The Metropolitan on February 20, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

After listening to Jay-Z’s latest album, ‘4:44’ Lil Boosie felt some type of way. Here’s his reaction video.

