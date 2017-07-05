Watch Jay Z’s New “The Story of O.J.” Video

July 5, 2017 7:55 PM By Chuck West
Filed Under: 4:44, Jay-Z

This new video mysteriously surfaced on his YouTube account.

Jay-Z is riding a high after releasing his 4:44 album, which quickly became his 13th number one album! Now a video of the second song on the listing called “The Story of O.J.” has surfaced on the mogul’s YouTube account without any announcement.

The video looks like a black and white cartoon from the 40’s or 50’s. It’s bugged. It’s easily one of his strongest tracks on the album, so not surprised he decided to release a video for it.

Watch below.

