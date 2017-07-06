Dirt Report W/ Jenny Boom Boom, J Rick & DJ Craig G (Part 1 & 2)

July 6, 2017 2:57 PM By DJ Meechie
gettyimages 535064270 Dirt Report W/ Jenny Boom Boom, J Rick & DJ Craig G (Part 1 & 2)

(Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

After yesterday’s Instagram outburst from Rob Kardashian, his IG account was removed by Instagram. He posted many nude pictures of his ex Blac Chyna including talks of her drug abuse and other slanders which caused the account to be deactivated.

Instagram Ceo released a statement saying “We value maintaining a safe and supportive space for our community and we work to remove reported content that violates our guidelines.”

0706 blac chyna in bed ferrai instagram 3 Dirt Report W/ Jenny Boom Boom, J Rick & DJ Craig G (Part 1 & 2)

Blac Chyna’s new boyfriend Rarri tried to extort Rob Kardashian during the melee asking him to send some money to him so he can take care of Blac Chyna or he will expose there relationship and post more pictures.

